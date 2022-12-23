Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,473 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $7.90 on Friday. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Haleon

HLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

