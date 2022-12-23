Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 460.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 408,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SUSA opened at $82.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.59.

