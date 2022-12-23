Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 760.6% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,716,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $203.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $674.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

