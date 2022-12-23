Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DG opened at $245.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

