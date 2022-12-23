Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

