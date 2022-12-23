Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.96 billion, a PE ratio of 219.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

