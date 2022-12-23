Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.40 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48.

