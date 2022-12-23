Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $130,587,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

