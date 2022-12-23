Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $381.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $236.84 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

