Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $214,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $689,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $264,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $3,922,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 125.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $733.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $740.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

