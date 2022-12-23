Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,482 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 378,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $132,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

Insider Activity

Illumina Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $195.78 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.21.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.