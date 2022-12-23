Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 71,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Get Rating

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

