Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 64.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $1,784,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

