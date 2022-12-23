Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.05 and last traded at $48.07. Approximately 46,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,258,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Fortinet Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

