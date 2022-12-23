FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,949 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 47,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $130.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $383.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

