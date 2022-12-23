FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

