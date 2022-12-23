FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 785,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 188,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

