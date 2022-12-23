FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $312.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

