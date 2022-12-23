FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,616,000 after buying an additional 410,636 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 712,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,741,000 after buying an additional 63,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

