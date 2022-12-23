FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

