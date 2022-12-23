FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $309,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Shares of TXN opened at $164.70 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $193.28. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

