FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.08 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79.

