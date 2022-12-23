FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $296,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 27,500.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,048,175 shares of company stock worth $244,051,809. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.30. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

