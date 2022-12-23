FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 114.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 29.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Horizon Trading Down 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.