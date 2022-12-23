FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $100.53 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

