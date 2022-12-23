FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 388 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Prologis by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 71.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

