FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Profile



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

