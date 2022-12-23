FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 996 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Realty Income by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of O opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.