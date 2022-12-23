Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,999 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 53.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 389,889 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 136,410 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 240,707 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

