General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

