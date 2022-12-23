Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,248 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,535 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.