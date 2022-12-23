Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $115.41 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

