Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 11.4% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 982,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,109,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.88 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $436.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

