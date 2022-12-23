Harbor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harbor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 95,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

