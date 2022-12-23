HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

BIT Mining stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. BIT Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTCM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BIT Mining by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BIT Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 1,519.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 224.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 13.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 437,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,631 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.