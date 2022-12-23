Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.96. 162,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,241,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,928,000 after buying an additional 2,982,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,101,000 after buying an additional 1,255,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after buying an additional 29,442,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.