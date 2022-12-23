IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IAG. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.44 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 128.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,101,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 685,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 460,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.