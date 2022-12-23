IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.63.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.44 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 385.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.