InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading 4.1% Higher

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.65. 2,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,795,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

InMode Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

