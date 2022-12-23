Insider Buying: Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Major Shareholder Acquires $582,843.30 in Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 98,787 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $582,843.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,501,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,060,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,341,420 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,270,496.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 824,600 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $4,502,316.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $324.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.96. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.79.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 1,663,800 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,708,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 426,430 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FULC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

