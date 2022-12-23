Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Sells $169,465.63 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $169,465.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,486.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Ciaffoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34.

On Thursday, December 1st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91.

On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 43 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $946.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 65 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,430.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $43,797.78.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COLL opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $771.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.