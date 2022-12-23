Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CTO Sells $170,666.16 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE INSP opened at $259.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.88. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $272.04.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $79,800,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 327,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,879,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
