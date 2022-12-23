Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Sells $131,251.68 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MRTX opened at $43.45 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,928,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 798,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after acquiring an additional 731,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,854 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

