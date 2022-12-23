Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Sells $131,251.68 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance
MRTX opened at $43.45 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
