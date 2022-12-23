Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $547,366.68 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average of $117.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 26.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

