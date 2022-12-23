International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 392.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $103.31 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $151.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

