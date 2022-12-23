Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 141,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.01 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13.

