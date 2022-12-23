iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 322,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.47 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

