iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

