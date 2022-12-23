iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 737,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 494,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,153,000.

ITB opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

