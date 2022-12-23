Jefferies Financial Group Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $50.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

NYSE RNG opened at $33.96 on Thursday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,263. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

